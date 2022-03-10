CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL CODE AS IT DEALS WITH THE SALE OF BEER AND SPECIAL EVENT PERMITS, A RESOLUTION TO APPOINT JOSH DUKE AS LAWRENCEBURG’S REPRESENTATIVE ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EQUALIZATION BOARD AND A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH STEVE, DAWN AND HEATH HILL TO HELP IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF HOUSING NEEDED IN LAWRENCEBURG TO ACCOMMODATE THE GROWTH OF THE CITY IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

