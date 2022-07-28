CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED A THURSDAY IN REGULAR SESSION. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET AND TAX RATE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1ST AND ENDING JUNE 30TH, 2023, AND A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY TO ACCEPT A BID FROM POWER SUPPLY COMPANY LLC IN CHATTANOOGA FOR THE PURCHASE OF LED STREET LIGHTS IN THE AMOUNT OF $113,150 CONTINGUENT UPON APPROVAL FROM THE STATE.

