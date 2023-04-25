NEWS

THE LAWERENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH TTL INC ENGINEERING TO SERVE AS AN ON CALL ENGINEERING SERVICE AS NEEDED PER PROJECT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE MUNICIPAL BUIDLING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

