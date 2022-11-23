THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY. DURING THE MEETING IT WAS ANNOUNCED THAT RICHARD MCKINLEY WAS THE NEW CITY ADMINISTRATOR AND THAT THE SPIRIT OF SANTA BREAKFAST WAS TO BE HELD FRIDAY DECEMBER 2ND FROM 7 TO 9 AT ROTARY PARK. LEADERS THEN FOCUSED ON A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED INCLUDING A RESOLUTION FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY INTO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BY OWNER CONSENT AND APPROVING A PLAN OF SERVICES. THE PROPERY IN QUESTION IS OWNED BY GOBBLE PROPERTIES AND IS LOCATED NORTH OF TOWN.
