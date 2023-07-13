City Of Lawrenceburg

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED INCLUDING AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH FEES ASSOCIATIED WITH THE USE OF FACILITIES AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK AND A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG TO APPLY FOR A DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM.  

