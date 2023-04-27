THE LAWERENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION TODAY. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THOSE ITEMS INCLUDED A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH TTL INC ENGINEERING TO SERVE AS AN ON-CALL ENGINEERING SERVICE AS NEEDED PER PROJECT. THE BOARD MEETS IN REGULAR SESSION ON THE SECOND AND FOURTH THURSDAY OF EACH MONTH.
