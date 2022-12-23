THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED A ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT PERTAINING TO PROPERTY OWNED BY TENNESSEE VALLEY MEDIA, A RESOLTION TO DECLARE CERTAIN PROPERTY IN THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AS SURPLUS AND THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AS SURPLUS ALONG WITH A RESOLUTION FOR THE COUNCIL TO AUTHORIZE THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TO APPLY AND ACCCEPT A 100 PERCNET GRANT WITH THE STATE IN THE AMOUNT OF 133,087 TO BE USED TOWARD VIOLENT CRIME INTERVENTION. RICK ELLIS WAS ALSO RECOGNIZED FOR HIS YEARS OF WORK FOR THE CITY AS HE RETIRES AND ROBIN WILLIAMS WAS NAMED TO THE REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From now to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
6°
Partly Cloudy
9° / -2°
10 PM
6°
11 PM
7°
12 AM
7°
1 AM
8°
2 AM
8°
