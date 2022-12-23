Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From now to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&