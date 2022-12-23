NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED A ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT PERTAINING TO PROPERTY OWNED BY TENNESSEE VALLEY MEDIA, A RESOLTION TO DECLARE CERTAIN PROPERTY IN THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AS SURPLUS AND THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AS SURPLUS ALONG WITH A RESOLUTION FOR THE COUNCIL TO AUTHORIZE THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TO APPLY AND ACCCEPT A 100 PERCNET GRANT WITH THE STATE IN THE AMOUNT OF 133,087 TO BE USED TOWARD VIOLENT CRIME INTERVENTION. RICK ELLIS WAS ALSO RECOGNIZED FOR HIS YEARS OF WORK FOR THE CITY AS HE RETIRES AND ROBIN WILLIAMS WAS NAMED TO THE REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION.

