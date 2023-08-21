NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET AND A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT TO ACCEPT THE PROPOSAL OF MILLER’S CONTRUCTION FOR THE REPAIR OF THE CONCRETE DRIVE IN FRONT OF FIRE STATION ONE. RESOULTIONS TO APPLY FOR A TENNESSEE TOURISM GRANT AND A HISTORIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED.  THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.

