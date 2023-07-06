THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY JULY 13TH IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM OF THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
