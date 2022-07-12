CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE ANNUAL BUDGET AND TAX RATE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1ST AND ENDEING JUNE 30TH, 2023 AND A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A PART TIME POLICE DEPARTMENT SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH JOHN SANDERS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

