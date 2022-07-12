THE LAWRENCBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE ANNUAL BUDGET AND TAX RATE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1ST AND ENDEING JUNE 30TH, 2023 AND A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A PART TIME POLICE DEPARTMENT SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH JOHN SANDERS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
86°
Partly Cloudy
91° / 71°
9 PM
83°
10 PM
81°
11 PM
80°
12 AM
76°
1 AM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Life in Colbert County
- 4 Arrested for Taking Metal from Job Site in Summertown
- One Person Injured in Morning Accident in Rogersville
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Break-In of Convenience Store
- Crash Damages Florence Business
- Columbia Police Department Reminds Residents to Lock their Vehicles
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Judge Patricia McGuire Retiring
- Child Found Safe After Multi-Agency Search
- City of Florence to Conduct Public Meeting Regarding Veterans' Drive Corridor
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.