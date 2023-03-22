NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LEASE AGREEMENT WITH ROTARY CLUB AND A RESOLUTIOIN TO AUTHORIZE THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT TO PURCHASE FIRE FIGHTING APPARATUS FROM FOUTS BROTHERS IN THE AMOUNT OF 318,654.36. A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH IMPACT PYRO FOR FIREWORKS DISPLAY WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 IN COUNCIL MEETING ROOM OF THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

