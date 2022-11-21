NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION WEDNESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE SEVERAL ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO THE ZONING ORDINANCES AND A RESOLUTION FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY INTO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BY OWNER CONSENT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

