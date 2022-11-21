THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION WEDNESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE SEVERAL ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO THE ZONING ORDINANCES AND A RESOLUTION FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY INTO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BY OWNER CONSENT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Latest News
- Anna McLemore
- Sonny Williams
- LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama hosting Christmas Stocking Giveaway
- Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Wednesday
- Charlene Scott
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
- Frances Irene Martin Mercier
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
Partly Cloudy
53° / 20°
11 PM
32°
12 AM
31°
1 AM
31°
2 AM
29°
3 AM
29°
Most Popular
Articles
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries
- Florence Police Alerting Public of Scam
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
- Area Structure Fires in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subjects
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.