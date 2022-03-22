City Of Lawrenceburg

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH IMPACT PYRO FOR FIREWORKS DISPLAY AND A RESOLUTION TO DECLARE THE CABIN LOCATED IN THE FLOOD POND AREA AS SURPLUS AND TO DONATE TO DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEO BEGIN AT 9.

