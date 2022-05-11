CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A N ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE BUDGET FOR THE 2021-2022 FISCAL YEAR FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND AN ORDINANCE TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO AUDIT ACCOUNTS ITH THE ACCOUNTING FIRM OF BLANKENSHIP CPA FOR THE PERIOD OF JULY 1ST 2021 TO JUNE 30TH, 2022. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

