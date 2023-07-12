NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH FEES ASSOCIATIED WITH THE USE OF FACILITIES AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK AND A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG TO APPLY FOR A DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM.  THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

