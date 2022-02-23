CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A 2022 LETTER OF AGREEMENT WITH THE TENNESSEE MAIN STREET PROGRAM. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. 

