THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY AT 8:30 IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH FEES ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK; A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PUBLIC PARTNERS MATCHING GRANT PROGRAM FOR 2023-2024 AND A RESOLUTION TO DECLARE CERTAIN PROPERTY OF THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AS SURPLUS. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 8:30 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
