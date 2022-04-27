NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY APRIL 28TH IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION FOR THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO CALL FOR AN ELECTION OF COUNCIL SEAT 1, SEAT 2 AND MAYOR AND A RESOULTION TO APPROVE THE PURCHASE OF A 2015 FORD F-150 TO BE USED AT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

