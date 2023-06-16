LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY AT 9. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM LOCATED AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX ON THE LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC SQUARE. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
74°
Clear
87° / 62°
10 PM
73°
11 PM
72°
12 AM
70°
1 AM
68°
2 AM
67°
Most Popular
Articles
- One Injured in MVA Monday Night in Lawrenceburg
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Work Release Inmate Escapes and Is Captured in Lauderdale County
- Investigation Ongoing in Shelbyville
- Sandra Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Davis
- THP Roadside Checkpoints Scheduled for Friday
- James Lee Prince
- Lawrence County Democratic Pary to Hold Reorganization Convention
- City of Lawrenceburg Offices Closed on Juneteenth
- Casey White Sentenced to Life
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.