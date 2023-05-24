NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE TO APPROVE AND ADOPT THE 2023-2024 BUDGET FOR CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG AND RESOULTIONS TO DECARE CERTAIN PROPERTY OF THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT AS SURPLUS, A RESULUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH THE STATE FOR SWEEPING STATE STREETS WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS AND A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A COST REIMBURSEMENT GRANT WITH THE STATE FOR WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS ON BEHALF OF LUS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

Recommended for you