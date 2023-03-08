NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE TO CREATE THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG DEMOLITION LANDFILL LOCATED ON GRINNELL DRIVE; AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 FISCAL BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND REC DEPARTMENT; A RESOLUTION TO REAPPOINT CLINT EVERS TO THE HISTORICAL ZONING COMMISSION AND A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT TO PURCHASE TASERS FROM AXON ENTERPRISES. A RESOLUTION TO DECLARE CERTAIN PROPERTY IN THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT AND IN THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AS SURPLUS WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

