THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SET TO MEET ON OCTOBER 14TH AT 9:00AM. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED ARE ORDINANCES TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 BUDGET. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Lawrence County 911 Board to Meet
- Save West Gaines School
- Loretto's Farmers Market Back to Normal
- Operation Clean Slate
- Governor Announces Launch of $100 Millin Violent Crime Intervention Fund
- Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Hosts DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
- Toys For Tots Has Officially Kick Off
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Partly Cloudy
67° / 46°
12 AM
45°
1 AM
44°
2 AM
43°
3 AM
43°
4 AM
43°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
- Tennessee River Bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway to be Closed
- Fatal Accident in Colbert County, AL
- Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service is Receiving $3 Million Grant
- Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
- Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
- James Allen Martin
- Missing Columbia Man's Car Found in Florida
- United States Postal Service Looking to Hire
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.