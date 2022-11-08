THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN AMENDMENT TO THE 2022-2023 BUDGET, THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JOSH POLLOCK TO THE HOUSING AUTHORITIY BAORD AND TO APPOINT ASHLEY DUNKIN TO THE HOUSING AUTHORITY BAORD TO REPLACE DANA CARVELL. A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NATHAN WILLINGHAM TO AMEND THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HISTORIC PRESERVATION GUIDELINES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Clear
75° / 62°
8 PM
63°
9 PM
62°
10 PM
61°
11 PM
58°
12 AM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
- I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Robert Jeffrey Allen
- Stacey Lynn Smith
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.