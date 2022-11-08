CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN AMENDMENT TO THE 2022-2023 BUDGET, THE REAPPOINTMENT OF JOSH POLLOCK TO THE HOUSING AUTHORITIY BAORD AND TO APPOINT ASHLEY DUNKIN TO THE HOUSING AUTHORITY BAORD TO REPLACE DANA CARVELL. A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NATHAN WILLINGHAM TO AMEND THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HISTORIC PRESERVATION GUIDELINES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. 

