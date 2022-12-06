RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 165 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 1 VEHICLE FIRE, 2 STRUCTURE FIRES IN AUTOMATIC AID, 1 FIRE CLASSIFIED AS OTHER, 114 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 12 FALSE ALARMS, 5 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 19 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 11 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS. FIVE PERSONNEL ATTENDED A SMALL AND LARGE ANIMAL RESCUE CLASS AND EIGHT ATTENDED A GROUND SEARCH AND RESCUE CLASS DURING THAT TIME PERIOD.
