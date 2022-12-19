City Of Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY AND MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS. FRIDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY; MONDAY’S TRASH WILL BE PICKED UP ON THURSDA. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUR EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY.

Recommended for you