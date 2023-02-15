LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENTS DAY. PLEAST NOTE THAT MONDAY’S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 23RD. PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT THE NIGHT BEFORE THURSDAY MORNING PICK UP.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 34 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE DICKSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS MONTGOMERY PERRY STEWART WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, DICKSON, DOVER, ERIN, HOHENWALD, LAWRENCEBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MCEWEN, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TENNESSEE RIDGE, WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
63°
Rain
69° / 57°
11 PM
63°
12 AM
63°
1 AM
63°
2 AM
62°
3 AM
62°
