Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 34 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE DICKSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS MONTGOMERY PERRY STEWART WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, DICKSON, DOVER, ERIN, HOHENWALD, LAWRENCEBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MCEWEN, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TENNESSEE RIDGE, WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO.