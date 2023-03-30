CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY APRIL 8TH IN OBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY. PLEASE NOT THAT FRIDAY’S RESIDENTIAL CART PICK UP WILL BE ON THURSDAY APRIL 13TH. PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT EARLY THAT DAY AS IS IT A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY.

