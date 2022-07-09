THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE OFFERING A YOUTH SOFTBALL FALL LEAGUE THIS YEAR. SIGNUPS WILL BE JULY 18TH THROUGH AUGUST 5TH. THE FALL SOFTBALL LEAGUE IS FOR GIRLS AGES 5 THRU 12 AS OF 12/31/2021. FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THIS EVENT OR ADDITIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION PROGRAMS OR EVENTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT (762-4231) OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV.
