THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE OFFERING A YOUTH SOFTBALL FALL LEAGUE THIS YEAR. SIGNUPS WILL BE JULY 18TH THROUGH AUGUST 5TH.  THE FALL SOFTBALL LEAGUE IS FOR GIRLS AGES 5 THRU 12 AS OF 12/31/2021. FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THIS EVENT OR ADDITIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION PROGRAMS OR EVENTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT (762-4231) OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV.

