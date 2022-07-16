A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, JULY 25TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST FROM BOB AND TERESA KELLEY CONCERNING 205 SOUTH MILITARY AVENUE. THE REQUEST IS TO USE THE STRUCTURE FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
