NEWS

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY APRIL 4TH TO HEAR A REQUEST FROM A REPRESENTATIVE FOR KILBURN PROPERTIES CONCERNING 711 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE. THE REQUEST IS FOR A VARIANCE TO THE MINIMUM LOT SIZE FOR OFF PREMISE COMMERICAL SIGNAGE. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES Z-B-A APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you