CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MAY 9TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST FROM STEVE KILBURN CONCERNING 711 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE. THE REQUEST IS FOR VARIANCES TO THE OFF-PREMISE SIGNAGE SET BACK, SIZE AND HEIGHT REQUIREMENTS. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

