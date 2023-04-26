NEWS

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MAY 8TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST FOR STEVE HILL CONCERNING A CERTAIN PARCEL ON WEST GAINES STRET FOR SETBACK VATIEANCES FOR PROPOSED OFFICE BUILDINGS. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

