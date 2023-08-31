NEWS

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY TO HEAR A REQUEST FROM ALLEN BOSWELL CONCERNING PROPERTY AT 2325 HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH. THE REQUEST IS FOR A VARIANCE TO THE BUILDING SETBACK REQUIREMENT. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

