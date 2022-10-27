NEWS

LAWRENCECBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THEIR NEXT SHOW “IT’S CHRISTMAS YALL – A NIGHT OF MERRY MELODIES ON MONDAY DECEMBER 5TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATRE. SHOWTIME IS 6:30 AND DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.

