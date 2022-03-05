NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II IN THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS. APPLICANTS SHOULD INCLUDE OTHER JOB-RELATED INFORMATION WITH THE JOB APPLICATION AND MUST BE RETURNED TO THE TENNESSEE CAREER CENTER AT 702 MAHR AVE, LAWRENCEBURG, TN, BY 3:00 PM ON MARCH 15TH. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.

Recommended for you