RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 204 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 3 STRUCTURE FIRES, 2 FIRE CALLS CLASSIFIED AS OTHER, 131 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 9 FALSE ALARMS, 8 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 31 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 20 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS.
Latest News
- Florence Police Urge Citizens to Lock Vehicles
- Lawerence County Chamber Annual Christmas Parade
- Helicopters Assist with Construction in Spring Hill
- City of Lewisburg Back to School Summer Social
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Special Session
- Blinkman Industries to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet in Regular Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
86°
Partly Cloudy
87° / 74°
6 PM
86°
7 PM
85°
8 PM
82°
9 PM
79°
10 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigation Underway in Williamson County
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Muscle Shoals
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Muscle Shoals Police Release Monthly Stats
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Investigating Hate Propaganda
- Maury County Fire Personnel Save Man
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.