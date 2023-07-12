NEWS

RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 204 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 3 STRUCTURE FIRES, 2 FIRE CALLS CLASSIFIED AS OTHER, 131 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 9 FALSE ALARMS, 8 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 31 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 20 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS.

