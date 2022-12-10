NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL-TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG AND MUST BE RETURNED TO JOB CENTER BY 3 PM ON DECEMBER 14. STARTING SALARY IS $41,895 DOLLARS.

Recommended for you