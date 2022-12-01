NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG AND MUST BE RETURNED TO JOB CENTER BY 3 PM ON DECEMBER 14TH. STARTING SALARY IS 41,895 DOLLARS.

