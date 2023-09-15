NEWS

RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 236 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 2 STRUCTURE FIRES, 175 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 12 FALSE ALARMS, 10 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 24 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 11 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS. IN ADDITION, 1 WEATHER RELATED CALL.

