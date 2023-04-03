NEWS

RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 201 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 2 STRUCTURE FIRES, 2 FIRES CLASSIFIED AS OTHER, 132 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 12 FALSE ALARMS, 5 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 28 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, 4 WEATHER RELATED AND 16 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS. FIRE PERSONNEL CLOSED OUT THE MONTH OF MARCH WITH TRENCH RESCUE TRAINING.

