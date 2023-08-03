NEWS

RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 205 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF JULY. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 6 STRUCTURE FIRES, 135 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 15 FALSE ALARMS, 7 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 18 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 19 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS.

