RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 201 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF MAY. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 4 STRUCTURE FIRES, 127 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 10 FALSE ALARMS, 7 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 31 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 22 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS.

