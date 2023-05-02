NEWS

RECENT DATA FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOWS THAT FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO 206 CALLS FOR SERVICE DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL. INCLUDED IN THESE CALLS: 3 STRUCTURE FIRES, 6 FIRES CLASSIFIED AS OTHER, 130 RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 14 FALSE ALARMS, 5 HAZARDOUS CONDITION CALLS, 24 SERVICE CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF LIFT ASSISTS AND ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND 24 GOOD INTENT CALLS WHICH CONSISTS OF BURN RELEASES AND UNAUTHORIZED BURNS.

Recommended for you