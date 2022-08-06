NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION WILL BE SELLING CHANCES FOR A SPOT IN THE JUNK CAR JUMP AND RUN. THE WINNER WILL RECEIVE PAID ENTRY AND THE CAR TO RUN IN THE RACE ON SEPTEMBER 27TH AT ROTARY PARK. TICKETS WILL BE $10 A PIECE AND CAN BE PURCHASED FROM ANY LAWRENCEBURG FIRE PERSONNEL OR CAN BE PURCHASED BY STOPPING BY ANY OF THE FIRE STATIONS MON.-FRI. 8A-4P. ALL PROCEEDS WILL HELP WITH THE FUNDING TO FINISH THE FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL LOCATED AT STATION 2.

