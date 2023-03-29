MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL BE TRAINING OVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS ON TRENCH RESCUES, A HIGHLY TECHNICAL SKILL THAT REQUIRES SPECIALIZED TRAINING AND EQUIPMENT. FIREFIGHTERS STARTED THE TRAINING TODAY AT THE JASON DICKEY TRAINING CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG AND ONCE TRAINING IS COMPLETE ALL CITY FIRE MEMBERS WILL HAVE TAKEN THE COURSE. LAWRENCEBURG UTILTY SYSTEMS WAS INSTRUMENTAL WITH PROVIDING 12,000 DOLLARS TOWARDS THIS TRAINING EFFORT THAT WILL BE EXTREMELY BENEFICIAL TO THIS AREA AS THE CLOSEST TRENCH RESCUE TEAM IS IN FRANKLIN.
Lawrenceburg Firefighters Train on Trench Rescues at Jason Dickey Training Center
