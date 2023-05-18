THE LAWRENCEBURG LAWRENCE COUNTY ANIMAL RESOURCE CENTER ADVISORY BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY MAY 24TH AT 12 AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Lawrenceburg Lawrence County Animal Resource Center Advisory Board to Meet
