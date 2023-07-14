The Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is excited to announce upcoming renovations aimed at enhancing the facility's infrastructure and improving the overall experience for the animals. As part of these improvements, the ARC will temporarily halt the intake of dogs for the next few months.
The primary focus of the renovation project is to upgrade the floor drain system, interior wall coverings, and implement other minor adjustments within the building. To facilitate the necessary construction work, it is imperative that all dogs currently housed at the ARC find new homes through adoptions, fostering, or placements with reputable rescue organizations.
During this transitional period, the City and County will seize the opportunity to evaluate the various options available for shelter management, as the current contract is set to expire at the end of August 2023. The City and County may consider hiring dedicated City employees to manage and staff the shelter. While the City and County are not legally obligated to maintain an animal shelter, they acknowledge its significance as a vital local service.
Among the key concerns moving forward is the capacity of the shelter. Over time, there have been persistent concerns regarding the shelter's ability to house an excessive number of dogs, leading to challenges with maintenance and service delivery. Recent data revealed that the shelter's population exceeded its design capacity with 111 dogs. As part of any future management plan, it is crucial to implement appropriate limits to ensure the optimal functioning of the shelter.
The ARC is grateful for the continued support from the community, and these renovations will enable us to better serve the needs of our beloved animal companions. We encourage individuals and families to consider opening their hearts and homes to our dogs through adoption or fostering during this crucial transition period. Together, we can create a brighter future for our furry friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.