Fatal Crash

A LAWRENCEBURG MAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 11:15 AM TO THE AREA OF NORTH LOCUST AVENUE NEAR THE ENTRANCE OF WALMART. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE 64 YEAR OLD CONNY PETERSON WAS RIDING A BICYCLE NORTH BOUND ON NORTH LOCUST NEAR CROCKETT CINEMAS WHEN FOR REASONS UNKNOWN HE VENTURED INTO THE PATH OF AN F150 TRUCK. PETERSON WAS AIRLIFTED TO AN AREA HOSPITAL WHERE HE SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES.

