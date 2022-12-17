CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

LAWRENCEBURG MAYOR BLAKE LAY WAS SWORN IN THIS WEEK DURING A CEREMONY AT THE CITY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX ON THE PUBLIC SQUARE. LAY WAS JOINED BY COUNCILMEN ROBIN WILLIAMS AND CHAD MOORE AS THEY WERE ALSO SWORNED IN, CONTINUING THEIR SERVICE TO THE CITY AFTER BEING RE-ELECTED IN THE NOVEMER ELECTION.

