LAWRENCEBURG MAYOR BLAKE LAY WAS SWORN IN THIS WEEK DURING A CEREMONY AT THE CITY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX ON THE PUBLIC SQUARE. LAY WAS JOINED BY COUNCILMEN ROBIN WILLIAMS AND CHAD MOORE AS THEY WERE ALSO SWORNED IN, CONTINUING THEIR SERVICE TO THE CITY AFTER BEING RE-ELECTED IN THE NOVEMER ELECTION.
Latest News
- Loretto announces Christmas and New Year holiday schedule
- Lawrenceburg Utility System downtown office hours for December 20
- Old named honorary Rotarian
- Pulaski Electric Service announces holiday schedule
- Lawrenceburg mayor and council members start new terms
- Bennie Wayland Jr.
- Robert "Paul" Pope
- Karen S. Liebel
Currently in Lawrenceburg
37°
44° / 31°
7 PM
37°
8 PM
35°
9 PM
33°
10 PM
30°
11 PM
29°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
- Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
- Christmas break set for Lawrence County Schools
- Giles County law enforcement issues scam alert
- USDA commodity distribution for Marshall County
- Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
- Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud
- Talia Hensley Found Guilty
- James "Jimmy" Earl Staggs
- Wayne County Drug Arrest
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.