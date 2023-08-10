Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec

LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION WILL BE HAVING A COED LEAGUE STARTING AUGUST 28TH. ANYONE INTERESTED IN PUTTING A 7 – 3 COED TEAM IN THE LEAGUE SHOULD SIGN UP BY 4 PM ON AUGUST 22ND. COST IS A 150 DOLLAR FEE. A MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 5 PM ON THE 22ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-4231

