LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION WILL BE HAVING A COED LEAGUE STARTING AUGUST 28TH. ANYONE INTERESTED IN PUTTING A 7 – 3 COED TEAM IN THE LEAGUE SHOULD SIGN UP BY 4 PM ON AUGUST 22ND. COST IS A 150 DOLLAR FEE. A MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 5 PM ON THE 22ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-4231
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
74°
Cloudy
80° / 68°
11 PM
74°
12 AM
74°
1 AM
73°
2 AM
72°
3 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced
- TN Governor Bill Lee Issues Proclamation
- Vehicle Wrecks After Evading from Law Enforcement
- Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Drugs, Cash and a Handgun in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help with Missing Adult
- Missing Angus in Lawrence County
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Truck
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Vandalism
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant - Arrests Made
- Road Closure in Spring Hill
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.